Health Minister to ask for lockdown extension

The Stormont Executive are to meet on Thursday afternoon to discuss the potential of extending current lockdown restrictions.

UTV understands Robin Swann will ask ministers to extend the lockdown by one month, until 5 March.

The R-number is believed to be falling, while hospital admissions look to be slowing.

However, it's believed Mr Swann is recommending an extension to ease pressure on the health service, whilst allowing the vaccine rollout to continue.

Military support

The news comes as military staff are due to help support health care workers at Belfast's Nightingale facility.

Robin Swann announced on Wednesday that more than 100 medically-trained military personnel will be deployed to hospitals here.

It comes as hospitals contend with a third surge of coronavirus patients.

The Chief Executive of the Belfast Health Trust, Dr Cathy Jack, told a Stormont committee that military staff will work under trust management.

Throughout this pandemic, retirees, students and volunteers have all come in to help us and we have welcomed them. Dr Cathy Jack, Chief executive of Belfast Trust

"This is another group of highly trained individuals that will support my staff to support the patients and deliver the care they need and I welcome this," said Dr Jack.

She continued: "They are band four equivalent staff, they are medically trained technicians able to take blood, and they will be working under our normal management structures.

"For me in Belfast, they will be focusing on helping to support the regional Nightingale."

The Belfast Trust continues to operate under significant pressure.

Dr Jack said staff absence is over 12% with many having to self-isolate after being contacted by the track and trace team.

She also apologised to families affected by the postponing of 'red flag' cancer surgery here, admitting "there will be a small but significant portion of people" who will come for their surgery "too late".

WATCH: Belfast Trust Chief on cancellation of ref flag surgeries

Also appearing at Stormont's health committee, Shane Devlin, Chief Executive of the Southern Health Trust, said the number of hospital inpatients in this third surge of the pandemic was even higher than they had expected.

He pointed out that districts in his area - Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, Mid Ulster, Newry and Mourne and Down - have had the highest infection rates in Northern Ireland.

Some of our postcodes were up to nearly 1,500 positive cases per 100,000 which resulted in having an enormous growth. Shane Devlin, Chief executive of the Southern Trust

Mr Devlin also said at the height of the first surge of the pandemic they had 63 inpatients with Covid. Last week they had 272 inpatients.

"We're managing a huge number of inpatients, way far over and above anything we'd ever imagined we'd do, and that has resulted in our beds being exceptionally busy and our ICU being close to full, we have 14 out of 16 today," he said.