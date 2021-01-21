UK Government insists goods are flowing effectively post Brexit

The UK Government has claimed goods are flowing effectively between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

It comes as the Road Haulage Association (RHA) has warned that deep-seated structural problems will not be quick to resolve.

The industry has urged the Government to intervene with a cash injection before freight jobs are lost.

In response, a UK Government spokesperson said: "Goods are flowing effectively between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and there is no disruption at Northern Ireland ports.

"The grace periods for businesses moving goods between GB and NI are in operation and working well. "

We are aware of specific issues related to moving mixed food loads, known as groupage, and new guidance is coming soon following a successful trial with industry. UK Government spokesperson

A £200m trader support service, which provides free advice and support to businesses, has been set up to help traders adapt to the new measures.

The statement concluded: "We are committed to working with industry and the Northern Ireland Executive to address any issues that arise."

Pet travel restrictions

Meanwhile, the UK Government is also conducting bilateral negotiations with Ireland over easing pet travel restrictions.

Since 1 January, the UK has "part two listed status" under the EU Pet Travel Scheme, meaning that people travelling from Great Britain with their pets and assistance dogs need to follow new requirements in order to travel to the EU and Northern Ireland.

During environment questions, SDLP MP Claire Hanna said the current situation causes "challenges" for pet owners but more acutely for those requiring guide dogs, and she asked if any mitigations are going to be put in place.

Claire Hanna MP Credit: UTV

Environment Secretary George Eustice replied: "The primary purpose of these pet travel regulations is to control the spread of rabies and both Ireland and Great Britain have a very similar and very high health status on rabies having not had it in dogs previous.

"We, therefore, do think that there should be easements on this particular provision, we have argued with the commission that we should be listed in part one but we are continuing to make those bilateral negotiations with Ireland a priority."

The exchange in the House of Commons comes after concerns were raised that the new Brexit deal could lead to a shortage of puppies being trained as guide dogs in Northern Ireland.

WATCH: Video report by Barbara McCann

It follows the decision by a leading charity to suspend the placement of pups here, because of new rules governing animals entering from Great Britain.