Wrightbus to create over 40 new jobs in Ballymena

More than 40 new jobs are to be created by Wrightbus at their Ballymena headquarters.

Positions will include a range of production and office roles, including coachbuilders, spray painters, welders, electrical engineers, technicians, accountants, sales staff and a project manager.

Almost half of the positions are apprenticeships, with 19 out of 46 roles aimed at new starts in the industry.

The company is seeing strong demand for its zero emissions double decker buses, partly down to a pledge from the Prime Minister for at least 4,000 new zero emission buses to be produced during the current parliament.

Following the initial rollout of these new vehicles in Aberdeen in October 2020, more buses were delivered across the UK, including to Belfast in December last year.

Speaking at the launch, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said it was part of an ambitious vision for low-emission public transport. At the time, she said: "Cleaner, greener, sustainable transport is key to protecting our environment and fighting the climate crisis."

The jobs announcement comes after a difficult period for the bus manufacturer.

In May 2020, the firm announced 125 job losses, including 35 redundancies, in a move the company said was 'vital to secure a stronger future'.

In 2019, the company was taken over by Chief Executive Buta Atwal and owner Jo Bamford, saving it from the brink of collapse.

“There’s no doubt that 2020 was a challenging year for everyone for many reasons,” said Mr Bamford.

We have made huge strides in 2020, despite the year being paralysed by the coronavirus pandemic, yet 2021 is going to be the year hydrogen really makes its mark. Jo Bamford

Mr Bamford added: “We are proud to be playing a pivotal role in the world’s net zero ambitions and this green future - the vision we all have of a zero emission planet - will only be achieved if we all work together. “Hydrogen’s time is now and Wrightbus is excited to be at the vanguard of this revolution.”