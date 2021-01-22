Brothers die of Covid-19 within days of each other

A woman whose two brothers died of Covid-19 within days of each other says the virus has ripped out a huge chunk of her life.

Marie Bresnahan was left ravaged with grief after her brothers Michael and Sean passed away earlier this month.

"They grew up together, they travelled together, they worked together, and they've ended their lives together," she told UTV.

"But it's heartbreaking, you wouldn't wish this on anybody."

Michael died in the South West Acute Hospital on 5 January - and Marie says she was shocked when a nurse telephoned her to say he was deteriorating rapidly.

Minutes later Michael, who was like a father figure to her, had died.

"Just to think I'll never hold his hand again, it's just disbelief really. I'm in disbelief," she said.

Marie last saw Michael in person through the window of his nursing home in Omagh on New Year's Eve, as they celebrated his 77th birthday.

Michael, who suffered from dementia, had received the coronavirus vaccine before Christmas - but it was too late to save his life.

"I do think of that," Marie said.

"If the vaccine had got into the home sooner, there was a chance it would have kicked in and I wouldn't be in this position today."

Tragically, life was about to deal Marie another cruel blow.

Four days later Covid-19 killed her other brother Sean, a fit 73-year-old who lived in Kent with his wife Anne and their three children.

"The family had been informed that he was eating, and he had praised the food - he was very fond of the food, and he was shaving himself," said Marie.

"To go from that, to turning off machines on 11 January - it's incomprehensible."

Hundreds of miles apart, neither Michael nor Sean knew the other was ill. Poignantly, Marie reflects on how they were so close in life, and so close in death.

"This is so cruel, two brothers so far away and I always looked up to them and admired them, they were so good to me," she said.

"You never think it's going to come to your door, but when it comes doubly, it's worse again."

Begging people to follow the guidelines Marie says Covid-19 has ripped out a huge chunk of her life.

“I remember on New Year's Eve, thinking definitely, 2021 has to bring health to people, get rid of Covid, get things worked out, nothing can be as bad as the year we've put in," she said.

"Little did I know how 2021 was going to start."

