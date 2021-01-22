Covid-19 testing kits rolled out to local football clubs

It's hoped new testing measures within local football will help the league continue during the ongoing pandemic.

After two weeks without games, clubs have been provided with coronavirus tests for players and officials.

Larne FC manager, Tiernan Lynch, welcomed the move but said it will be difficult task to manage.

"I think we have to take our hat off to at least try it," he said.

"It would be easy to just scrap it and say we'll get back when it's sorted but I think fair play to the Irish FA and NIFL for taking these measures."

The Premiership went through its own circuit breaker with all fixtures postponed over the last two weeks .

The Northern Ireland football league and Irish FA have jointly funded 160 test kits for each club .

This will allow for 4 weeks of testing with a review to take place after three weeks .

"We're probably a little more fortunate that we're full time and that the players don't have to go out and go into building sites or go into jobs or work in offices," said Mr Lynch.

Larne defender Albert Watson said: "We're in our own fulltime bubble - I can understand that other teams in the league that have jobs and stuff like that. I literally haven't seen anybody except my wife and kids and these boys here."

Clubs have agreed a policy for the league should Covid-19 continue to disrupt the schedule and 38 games not get played by each team.