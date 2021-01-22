Downpatrick police station reopens after covid outbreak

Downpatrick police station has reopened to the public following a deep clean after a Covid-19 outbreak at the facility.

Ten officers tested positive for the virus and 22 members of staff are self-isolating as a precaution.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said: "We wish them all a swift recovery and look forward to them returning to their respective teams.

“I would like to thank all of my colleagues who played role in our contact tracing process and those who helped implement our business continuity plan, which ensured we had the necessary resources and staff in place to continue keeping our people and our communities safe.

“Again, while there are robust measures in place across the Service to mitigate the spread of Covid 19, our officers and staff are also members of the community. The reality is that we face the same risks from this pandemic as all other residents of Northern Ireland. This is why it is essential that we all take personal responsibility for following and adhering to the Health Regulations and advice.”