Extra support for substitute teachers during lockdown

The education minister has announced extra support for substitute teachers in Northern Ireland during the lockdown.

Substitute staff have been unable to access secure work as schools are closed to pupils except for vulnerable children and those of key workers.

Peter Weir said: "I am fully aware of the significant impact this pandemic continues to have on our pupils, teaching and non-teaching staff.

"The issue of funding for substitute teachers who have lost the opportunity to work in schools during the current six-week period of school closures is one that I, and my department, have been working hard to resolve.

"Today, I am pleased to announce that we will be re-introducing the income support scheme for substitute teachers."

The estimated total cost of the scheme is around £3.25m.

Justin McCamphill, NASUWT national official for Northern Ireland, said: "It is important to acknowledge when the minister and department get things right.

"Putting this scheme in place sends an important signal that substitute teachers' concerns are being listened to.

"It is important that eligible substitute teachers act quickly to apply for the scheme which will be open for applications from 22 to 29 January 2021 with payments expected in March 2021."