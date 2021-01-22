Man dies after Ballymoney road crash

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Ballymoney, Co Antrim.

Police said it happened in the Ballybogey Road area on Friday morning.

“Shortly after 6.05am, it was reported that a blue Peugeot 207 was involved in the incident," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"Tragically, the man died as a result of his injuries at the scene.

“The Ballybogey Road at its junctions with Frosses Road and Tullaghgore Road remains closed following the incident."

Police said enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash are continuing, and anyone with information is asked to come forward.