Northern Ireland has recorded its highest weekly death toll since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency reported 156 deaths between 9-15 January.

The 7 January and 11 January saw the joint highest number of covid-related deaths occurring in one day since the start of the pandemic last year.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths as reported by Nisra, now stands at 2,186.

Of this toll, over 62% took place in hospitals here, while 30% occurred in care homes.

The comparative number of deaths reported by the Department of Health was 1,583.

These figures are recorded daily and are based on patients having previously tested positive for the virus.

Nisra figures are based on information from death certificates of people who may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.

Care home residents account for almost 40% of all Covid-19 related deaths here, while over 75s account for 77% of registered covid deaths.