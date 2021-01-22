Police investigate east Belfast attempted break-in

Police are investigating an attempted break-in at a house in east Belfast.

A number of men are reported to have smashed the windows of a house on Lewis Drive in the early hours of Friday morning.

Damage was also caused to a car parked in the driveway before the men made off on foot.

Police are also investigating a report of two gunshots being fired in the area at the time of the attack.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 57 of 22/01/21.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online on the PSNI website.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.