Surfer’s 100km charity night swim shines light on mental health

A North Coast surfer is undertaking a gruelling 100-kilometre sea swim in darkness to shine a light on the issue of mental health and those struggling to keep their head above water.

Al Mennie is well-known for tackling big waves around the world, but it is under lockdown when many are struggling that he is taking on a different kind of challenge to raise awareness and funds.

“As the pandemic really started to take a toll, I started to realise that people on all levels of society – from the leaders to us on the street – everyone’s struggling at the minute,” he told UTV.

“And there’s so many similarities between swimming in the dark and what we’re all dealing with at the minute.”

Al talks to UTV after braving the chilly surf. Credit: UTV

Despite seasonably inclement weather, Al has already racked up over 50 kilometres through dark and chilly waters.

He hopes to reach his 100-kilometre target (just over 62 miles) by the end of March.

The money raised through the Swim Through Darkness endeavour will go to the mental health charity Aware NI.

