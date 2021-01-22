Twelve more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Twelve more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health – 10 of them in the last 24-hour reporting period.

It brings the official death toll as reported by the department to 1,704, although that figure is expected to rise significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The NI Statistics and Research Agency has already put the death toll at 2,186 as of 15 January, with the region recording its highest ever weekly death toll in that last week of figures.

According to the latest daily Department of Health figures, there have also been 865 new positive cases, out of 4,329 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 5,534 positive cases.

There are currently 828 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 72 of them in intensive care and 52 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 94%.

There are also 129 confirmed and active Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes.

While the rate of infection has fallen in Northern Ireland, the health service remains under significant pressure and lockdown measures have been extended to try to mitigate that.

Restrictions will now remain in place until at least 5 March – four weeks longer than originally intended, with further measures beyond that not having been ruled out.

Health officials say the vaccination programme offers hope, but will take time to roll out and then to offer protection to those who have received it and for the effect to be felt in terms of eased pressure on frontline healthcare staff and resources.