Twelve further Covid-19 deaths recorded in Northern Ireland

Twelve people who tested positive for Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, according to the latest figures.

The Department of Health recorded 10 deaths in the last 24 hour period and 2 that occurred outside that period.

The daily figures show 670 positive cases for coronavirus out of 2,853 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, 5,355 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland.

The hospitals are operating at 92% bed occupancy, with 810 Covid inpatients, 757 Covid-occupied beds, 66 Covid patients in ICU and 46 on ventilators.

The latest figures come as the new fast-spreading variant of Covid-19 may also be more deadly than the original strain of the virus, Boris Johnson has warned.

The Taoiseach Micheal Martin has spoken with Boris Johnson about the UK variant that may be associated with a higher degree of mortality.

Speaking on RTE Radio 1 on Saturday the Michael Martin said Mr Johnson was "worried".

Mr Martin said: "I just asked him, what's his sense of it in terms of of the research. He said:

"They are going to do more research on that.'

"He's worried about a variant.

"'There's something going on out there,' is what a lay person would say."

Meanwhile, today marks a year ago since Wuhan - the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak - went into lockdown.