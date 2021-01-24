Ammunition recovered as Co Fermanagh security alert comes to an end

Four rounds of ammunition has been recovered during a security alert in Co Fermanagh.

The alert was sparked earlier this month following claims of a suspicious device being left in Wattlebridge Road area of Newtownbutler on January 13.

Police confirmed that the security operation had ended and that the device was declared a hoax.

South Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Andy Freeburn said: “I can confirm that the security alert has now ended and all roads have reopened. I would like to thank the local community for their patience and support.

“This was a challenging and complex operation, made all the more difficult by the weather conditions. I would also like to thank our officers, our colleagues in An Garda Síochána and army bomb disposal experts for their assistance and expertise.

“A device left at a bus shelter has been declared a hoax. Four rounds of ammunition have also been recovered. They have now been taken away for forensic examination. At this stage, it is too early to determine if any weapons were fired, as has been claimed.

“No community should have to live under the threat of such violence and we will now focus upon our investigation. We would ask anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area from January 13th to get in contact with us on 101.”