A car has been destroyed in a petrol bomb attack in west Belfast.

Police said the incident occurred at about 3.50am on Sunday on Beechmount Street, with two devices thrown at the vehicle.

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service extinguished the fire but the white Audi A4 was completely destroyed.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area and who may have seen a man fleeing the scene, possibly with his hand or sleeve on fire, to contact them.