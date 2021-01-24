Fourteen further Covid-19 deaths recorded in Northern Ireland

Fourteen people who tested positive for Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, according to the latest figures.

The Department of Health recorded 13 deaths in the last 24 hour period and 1 that occurred outside that period.

The daily figures show 433 positive cases for coronavirus out of 1, 832 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, 5,108 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland.

The hospitals are operating at 88% bed occupancy, with 796 Covid inpatients, 746 Covid-occupied beds, 74 Covid patients in ICU and 54 on ventilators.