Spirit AeroSystems in Belfast has been selected to manufacture a prototype for the UK’s first uncrewed fighter aircraft, in a £30m contract which will support 100 jobs. The uncrewed combat aircraft will be designed to fly at high-speed alongside fighter jets, armed with missiles, surveillance and electronic warfare technology to provide a battle-winning advantage over hostile forces. Known as a 'loyal wingman', these aircraft will be the UK's first uncrewed platforms able to target and shoot down enemy aircraft and survive against surface to air missiles. Spirit AeroSystems, Belfast has been selected to lead Team MOSQUITO in the next phase of the project. The team will further develop the RAF's Lightweight Affordable Novel Combat Aircraft (LANCA) concept, with a full-scale vehicle flight-test programme expected by the end of 2023. Northern Ireland Secretary of State Brandon Lewis said: "This is fantastic news and underlines the distinct strengths in Northern Ireland's economy, through its advanced engineering and manufacturing capabilities.

This ground-breaking project will involve significant investment which will not only support local employment, but also reinforce Northern Ireland's contribution to the security of our nation. NI Secretary of State Brandon Lewis

If successful, Project Mosquito's findings could lead to this latest technology being deployed alongside the Typhoon and F-35 Lightning jets by the end of the decade. Defence Minister Jeremy Quin said: This is a great win for the Northern Ireland defence industry and will showcase some of the most pioneering engineering work currently being undertaken in the UK. "The £30 million project will accelerate the development of the UK's future air power by delivering cutting-edge uncrewed aircraft, maintaining our position as a world leader in emerging technologies."

The contract is a boost for Northern Ireland industry and Spirit AeroSystems, an American company which bought the east Belfast aerospace manufacturer from Bombardier last October. East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson, who is a member of Parliament's Defence Select Committee, has welcomed the announcement: "This is a very significant announcement for Spirit and for advanced manufacturing in Northern Ireland.

"This project is at the cutting-edge of technology and highlights the capabilities present within Spirit and the workforce in Belfast.

This is the first major announcement since Spirit acquired the Belfast plant from Bombardier and it represents a very exciting development which points to further exciting opportunities in the future. Gavin Robinson, DUP MP

He added: "The importance of defence contracts to our local economy should not be underestimated. This is particularly true within East Belfast where there are 27 companies based in the constituencies that are part of the Aerospace, Defence and Security Industry.

"Whilst this announcement is very good news for Spirit, many other companies have been hit very hard during the pandemic and continue to lobby government for UK-wide support to this vital sector of our economy."