Plenty of snowmen have been built across Northern Ireland as people enjoyed the wintery weather at the weekend.

Some parts saw almost three inches of snow and with the country in lockdown, it was a welcome sight for many.

Monday will not see any more snow fall, but the day is due to be cold, bright and sunny, so perfect for more wintery walks.

Your pictures:

Jack Walsh with his snowman in Ballynahinch.

A snowman in Newry. Credit: Nicola Kelly

Erin administers the jab to her snowman in Newry.

Harry, Bella and Joe with their snowman in Ardboe, Co Tyrone. Credit: Connie Quinn

A Covid conscious snowman in Ballyrobert, Co Antrim. Credit: Ann Benade

Snowman creation in Holywood, Co Down. Credit: Sarah Greer

Jamie and his snowmen in Belfast. Credit: Richard Christie