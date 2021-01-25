Survivor of mother and baby homes calls for inquiry

A man who was born in a mother and baby home near Newry is calling for a full independent inquiry to examine what happened in these institutions in Northern Ireland.

Mark McCollum was speaking ahead of the publication of a report commissioned by the Executive examining mother and baby homes here.

He says only a victim-led inquiry with a strong cross-border element can uncover what really happened.

“I hope this report that's being published this week is just a starting point for the next stage - I would like to see an many others would like to see an inquiry with survivors at the centre," he says.

For most of his life, Mark McCollum has been searching for his mum.

He was born in Marian Vale, a mother and baby home run by the Catholic Church near Newry.

His mum, who was an unmarried 22-year-old from Derry, was sent there to give birth.

“She was a wee Derry girl from the Bogside, Kathleen McGuire," explained Mark. "But she fell pregnant, and for that transgression she was sent to Marian Vale.

"These places didn't exist to care or support the women, they existed to punish - then I was trafficked over the border to an orphanage in Donegal."

Mark was adopted by a couple in Donegal and grew up 15 miles from Derry, his mother's native city.

Kathleen Maguire left the city after giving birth and didn't return.

Mark's search for her was hampered as he couldn't legally access records in Northern Ireland.

By the time he discovered who Kathleen was last year she had passed away. She had married in England, but never had any other children.

"She done nothing wrong, but she was punished for it," Mark said.

In the Republic of Ireland, the Taoiseach has apologised to former residents of its mother and baby homes following the publication of an independent inquiry.

The level of infant mortality and abuse uncovered has shocked Ireland to the core.

Stormont has commissioned Queen's University and the University of Ulster to research mother and baby homes in Northern Ireland.

Those findings are to be published on Tuesday.

Mark says: "It has to be examined in the round, in the whole, as opposed to this sort of stopping at the border, because the babies didn't stop at the border."