US insurance firm creates 70 jobs with new NI base

A US insurance firm is setting up a new software development centre in Northern Ireland.

Massachusetts-based EverQuote, which operates an online insurance marketplace, is creating 70 jobs as part of the investment.

It says it has already recruited 12 people, all working from home.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds said the new jobs will deliver over £3.7m into the local economy through salaries.

"Northern Ireland has long had a reputation for its skilled people and it is this core strength that continues to attract new investors to locate here," she said.

“This reputation has been bolstered further by the positive response existing global investors experienced in Northern Ireland during Covid-19.

"Many of our existing investors have cited the resilience and adaptability of their Northern Ireland teams as instrumental to their business’ response and continuity following Covid-19."

EverQuote currently employs around 425 staff across its offices in Massachusetts and Washington State.

The company says it was impressed by Northern Ireland when looking for potential locations for its new centre last year.

Tomas Revesz from EverQuote said: “We started considering locations for the new development centre in early 2020 and were recommended to consider Northern Ireland.

"The combination of talent, capability and the strong cluster of InsurTech companies that we found when we visited Northern Ireland really impressed us."

Invest NI has offered the company £420,000 to support the investment.

Kevin Holland from Invest NI said: “EverQuote is expanding its product development team here to support its growth and expansion business strategy into new insurance areas such as health, rental and direct-to-consumer markets.

"The new software development team in Northern Ireland will drive engineering and software excellence to support its US operations."