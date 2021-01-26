Five arrested over Belfast cash-in-transit armed robbery

Five people have been arrested by detectives after a cash-in-transit security officer was assaulted by a man armed with a crow bar and a cash box stolen in Belfast city centre.

The armed robbery happened on Great Victoria Street at about 8.50am on Tuesday, with the security officer said to left badly shaken.

The man who carried out the assault is believed to have made off in a dark-coloured car.

According to the PSNI, police across Belfast were alerted and the five arrests were made a short time later in the west of the city.

Two men and a woman were arrested at a property in the Monagh Road area and two other men were arrested following a collision on the Monagh bypass.

All five have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including robbery, and are being held for questioning.

The cash box has also been located and examinations will be carried out.

Detective Inspector Keith Wilson is appealing for anyone who witnessed the robbery, or anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Great Victoria Street area before or shortly after the robbery, to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101, online, or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.