Ian Ogle's family plea to be allowed to grieve in peace

The family of east Belfast murder victim Ian Ogle has pleaded for those behind ongoing threats against them to finally let them grieve in peace.

On the eve of the 2nd anniversary of the killing his mother and sister insist they will not be silenced.Ian Ogle was stabbed up to 11 times by a gang of men at the entrance of Cluan Place, yards from his home on January 27th 2019.Two years on his family say they continue to face sustained threats. In the last few weeks sinister graffiti has been daubed on walls in east Belfast.

"I think they're aiming to see if they can goad and goad and goad until we lose our dignity, which we won't. We will not lose our dignity," says Margaret Elliott, Ian Ogle's mum.

"I don't understand how they can't just leave us in peace to grieve."The day after Ian Ogle's murder his daughter Toni spoke out to blame members of the east Belfast UVF.The terror group responded by claiming the killing wasn't sanctioned.Large crowds gathering at a rally in support of the family and at the father of two's funeral.

The family is speaking out again in light of the recent graffiti and insist they will not be silenced.

"Graffiti on the walls is not going to stop us," says Ian Ogle's sister Christina.

"It's going to make us more determined to fight for Ian. They've broken our hearts, but they'll never break us as a family."

Five men are being prosecuted for murder.