Sixteen more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Sixteen more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health – 11 of them in the last 24-hour reporting period.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 1,763, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures show there have also been 550 new positive cases, out of 2,363 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 4,583 positive cases.

There are currently 819 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 68 of them in intensive care and 48 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 95%, with the Causeway, the South West Acute, and the Ulster Hospital all operating beyond capacity.

There are also 133 confirmed and active Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes.