Clare Smyth ‘so proud to win three Michelin stars as NI chef’

Co Antrim’s Clare Smyth has told UTV she is “so, so proud to win three Michelin stars as a Northern Irish chef”, as she celebrates writing another little piece of culinary history.

The Bushmills native has become the first British female chef to win her own three Michelin stars, as tipped by mentor Gordon Ramsay in UTV programme Taste of Success.

She joins a very select group of British chefs, earning those stars for her London restaurant Core in a good year for women alongside French chef Hélène Darroze of The Connaught, also in London.

I’m absolutely thrilled – a dream come true for me. It’s a lifetime’s work and the team are ecstatic. Clare Smyth

Clare Smyth has worked for numerous celebrated chefs around the world – including French culinary master Alain Ducasse – but it was with Gordon Ramsay that she really made her mark.

And he was among the first to offer his congratulations.

“He’s a great mentor to me – full of great advice,” she said.

Clare Smyth may have left home at an early age to pursue her dream of becoming one of the world’s top chefs, but she remains proud of her roots.

“I’m incredibly proud to be from Northern Ireland – I have some great friends and my family obviously are still in Northern Ireland,” she said.

“I’m so, so proud to win three Michelin stars as a Northern Irish chef. It’s been hard work, hard graft, that’s what’s done it - but yeah, I’m incredibly proud.”

The latest in a long string of accolades and achievements – including an MBE and cooking for royalty at the wedding of Harry and Meghan – comes amid an incredibly challenging time for the hospitality industry, given the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions it has brought.

However, Clare Smyth and her team at Core have been doing what they can to continue doing what they love – and support the local community.

They have turned their hand to offering their fine dining experience at home for their regulars.

“We’ve also been doing some charity work, cooking for the NHS – we’ve just sent out 4,000 burgers the other day,” Clare Smyth said, speaking about a partnership with Core’s Scottish producers Highland Wagyu and local venue Eggslut.

“It’s so important to stay connected at this point in time.”

And there is still more on the menu for the ambitious and fiercely driven chef.

Plans to open another restaurant in Sydney, Australia may have been slowed down by Covid-19, but they are now planning to forge ahead in April if possible.