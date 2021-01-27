Sixteen more Covid-19 deaths in NI

Sixteen people who tested positive for Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, according to the latest figures.

The Department of Health recorded 12 deaths in the last 24 hour period and 4 occurred outside that period.

According to the latest daily figures, there have also been 527 new positive cases, out of 2,285 individuals tested.In the last seven days, 4,246 people have tested positive for the virus in Northern Ireland.

The hospitals are operating at 95% bed occupancy, with 775 Covid inpatients, 742 Covid-occupied beds, 68 Covid patients in ICU and 56 on ventilators.

The latest figures comes as weekly Covid-19 testing is to be introduced for staff and pupils at special schools in Northern Ireland next month.

A new technology called LAMP, a saliva-based test, is expected to be easier than swab testing for children.

Special schools have remained open during lockdown, while mainstream schools have closed in the effort to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Everyone aged over 65 should be offered a vaccination within five weeks in Northern Ireland, the Department of Health said.

GP practices and the regional vaccination centres will inoculate members of the public from prioritised groups.

The extension will also cover those who are clinically extremely vulnerable to Covid-19.