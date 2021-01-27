Weekly Covid-19 testing to start in Northern Ireland special schools

Weekly Covid-19 testing is to be introduced for staff and pupils at special schools in Northern Ireland next month.

A new technology called LAMP, a saliva-based test, is expected to be easier than swab testing for children.

Special schools have remained open during lockdown, while mainstream schools have closed in the effort to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Education Minister Peter Weir said he has heard calls for additional measures to support special school staff and students.

"The nature of special schools means that social distancing is difficult and it is important that staff are given every support possible to help them continue their vital and valuable work," he said.

"Access to this testing programme will help provide additional reassurance to teaching staff, pupils and parents. I would encourage all staff and pupils to take the tests."

Health Minister Robin Swann described the testing method as a "significant development" in the effort against Covid-19.

"The introduction of this new testing intervention for staff and pupils in special schools will allow positive cases to be identified early so that they and their contacts can isolate, helping to prevent further transmission of Covid-19 within these school settings," he said.

"New testing interventions (NTIs) are progressing in a range of educational settings in Northern Ireland, including schools and universities, with the PHA (Public Health Agency) playing an important role in their planning and operational delivery.

"Testing is one element in our road map out of this pandemic and I hope everyone avails of the opportunity to be tested, to keep themselves and those they care for safe."