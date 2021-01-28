Foster criticises police handling of republican funerals

First Minister Arlene Foster has criticised the PSNI's handling of republican funerals during the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes after the DUP and UUP met with Chief Constable Simon Byrne on Thursday.

Ms Foster said it was "very clear" that restrictions had been broken during the funeral procession for Eamonn 'Peggy' McCourt in Londonderry on Monday.

The 62-year-old former IRA member from Creggan in the city died in hospital at the weekend having reportedly contracted Covid-19.

"I made clear to the chief constable that rebuilding trust will be an uphill journey", the DUP leader said.

Arlene Foster was asked about the comments during an Executive press conference in Dungannon, Co Tyrone later on Thursday.

"The law should apply equally to everyone, that's the point I was making today to the chief constable, and that he has to work hard to gain credibility back in relation to that because there is anger in the unionist community at the moment," she said.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said: "Sinn Féin were not involved in the organisation of the funeral, in fact we had our own online celebration of his life as a mark of respect.

"So the PSNI have a job to do, everyone should follow the public health advice, and they should get on with doing their job."

Chief Constable Simon Byrne said: "The policing approach to funerals and other gatherings during the Covid-19 pandemic was an issue raised during meetings with both the Democratic Unionist Party and the Ulster Unionist Party.

"From the outset of the pandemic, we have consistently said that our approach will be to engage, explain, encourage and enforce.

"While enforcement is the final option we have not shied away from it.

"As police officers, we apply the law fairly and impartially to all individuals, regardless of background, traditions or beliefs.

"Police investigate breaches of the Public Health Regulations within the context and constraints of the current legislation, with a view to reporting those breaking the law to the Public Prosecution Service.

"We will reflect on what we heard during the meetings today and look forward to discussing these issues and our policing style at the Policing Board meeting next week."