Thirteen more Covid-19 deaths in NI

Thirteen more people have died with Covid-19 in Northern Ireland, according to the latest figures from the Health Department.

Eleven deaths occurred within the most recent 24-hour reporting period and two outside it.

A further 592 individuals have tested positive for coronavirus, and a total of 4,066 individuals have tested positive over the past seven days.

It's understood ministers attending an Executive meeting on Thursday will be told that the reproduction rate for new cases of Covid-19 is between 0.65 and 0.8.

The 'R rate' for hospital admissions is between 0.8 and 0.9 while for ICU admissions it is between 0.95 and 1.15.

Ministers will also be told that several other main indicators of the virus are tracking downward - however, the lag period between infection and hospital admissions means the numbers of ICU admissions continues to rise in Northern Ireland.