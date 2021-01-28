Ulster sign Leone Nakarawa as Ian Madigan and Rob Herring agree new deals

Ulster have signed Glasgow Warriors forward Leone Nakarawa and handed new deals to Ireland internationals Ian Madigan and Rob Herring.

Fijian second or back rower Nakarawa, 32, who was named European Player of the Year in 2018 while at Racing 92, has joined on a one-year deal.

Fly-half Madigan has signed a new two-year deal, while hooker Herring has also signed an extension that will keep him at the Kingspan Stadium until at least June 2023.

Head coach Dan McFarland said: "It's an exciting time for Leone to be making the move to Ulster for the upcoming season as we look to continue to build on our ambitions as a squad.

"Given his broad skill set and experience, as well as some impressive accolades to his name, I'm confident that he'll be a valuable addition to the team."

Ulster had already agreed contracts with Andrew Warwick, John Andrew, Kieran Treadwell and Nathan Doak this week, with the quartet committing themselves to the province until at least June 2023.