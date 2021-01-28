Vaccination slots now available to book online for 65-69-year-olds in NI

People aged 65-69 can now book their Covid-19 vaccination appointments at one of Northern Ireland's seven regional vaccination centres.

The development comes after the Department of Health announced a "twin track" approach to accelerating Northern Ireland's vaccination programme.

GPs will be focusing on the 70 plus age group, while the seven regional vaccination centres will in parallel be offering offer vaccination appointments to 65-69 year-olds.

Meanwhile, the South Eastern Trust is facing criticism after emailing staff that they could get family members over 65 early access to the vaccine.

The Trust said it started a local trawl in advance of the online public booking system going live to fill slots and ensure they would not "lose hundreds of precious vaccine slots."

On Thursday, the Stormont Executive is set to meet with the Education Minister, Peter Weir where he is expected to bring a paper around school closures.

Schools have been closed since stopping for the Christmas break due to a fresh raft of lockdown restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.

It was announced on Wednesday that a further 16 people have died after testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the toll in Northern Ireland to 1,779.

The Department of Health also confirmed another 527 positive cases of the virus.

There are now 775 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, including 68 in intensive care.