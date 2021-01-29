Father and daughter firefighting team set TikTok ablaze

A father and daughter firefighting team have clocked up millions of views on TikTok, giving an insight into the lives of emergency responders via videos recorded on their doorbell security system.

Day or night, rain or shine, the pair dash to answer shouts.

And following in dad and veteran firefighter Phil Wilson’s footsteps was an easy choice for probationary responder Chloe.

“Honestly, I love it – I really do look up to him as an inspiration,” the teenager said.

“With him being in the service, it’s always been part of my life.”

Chloe and dad Phil in action. Credit: UTV

Phil added that he was delighted to see his daughter joining the Fire Service alongside him.

“We all worry about our children, no matter what age, but we’re well trained in the Fire Service and our training continues throughout the year,” he said.

“So I’ve no worries with her joining the job and I know she will enjoy it. I have to say, it’s a very proud moment.”