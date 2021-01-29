‘Net closing in’ on killers of Lisa Dorrian 16 years on

The detective leading the investigation into the disappearance of Lisa Dorrian – one of the most high-profile unsolved cases in Northern Ireland – has told UTV the net is closing in on her killers.

Lisa was just 25 when she went missing from a caravan park in Ballyhalbert nearly 16 years ago, in February 2005.

Her body has never been found.

“All the unanswered questions, it is a form of torture,” Lisa’s sister Joanne Dorrian said.

New technology and new information prompted searches by specialist police teams in a nearby disused airfield and the surrounding area in April 2019, but nothing was found.

The Dorrian family have now launched a Twitter campaign, believing a small group of people know what happened to Lisa and insisting it is time to break the wall of silence.

We’ll never give up because Lisa’s too important. And I hope we’ve shown Lisa’s murderer that we will carry on ‘til our dying days to find out where she is. Joanne Dorrian, Lisa's sister

Police have not ruled out carrying out more searches in a bid to find Lisa and allow her to be properly laid to rest by her family.

They believe that the young victim knew her killers and that her body was disposed of very quickly after she was murdered.

“My focus is very, very clear and that’s on the recovery of Lisa’s body and on justice for Lisa’s family,” PSNI Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said.

“And I’ve not given up hope that we will achieve either or both.”

To date, there have been over 400 searches and, while Joanne lives for the day her sister can be found, she also dreads it.

“The thought of it terrifies me – but we need it,” she said.

“Because then we might know what happened to her.”