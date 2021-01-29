Prison officer overtime increases in NI during pandemic

Prison officer overtime has increased during Northern Ireland's pandemic, the director general of the service said.

Inmates are being held in single cells to reduce the risk of a Covid-19 outbreak but that requires extra manpower to staff a more sprawling footprint of buildings.

The Northern Ireland Prison Service (NIPS) also has to cover individual sickness levels well in excess of the civil service-wide average but has reduced that to 19 days annually in recent times, Ronnie Armour added.

He said: "People work overtime on a voluntary basis, it is not compulsory.

"Staff have been exceptionally good over the Covid period in stepping forward and doing some extra hours."

A total of seven prisoners who were in quarantine on committal and three inmates in the general population have tested positive for Covid-19.

One was diagnosed prior to committal into the service's custody and two during long-term hospital stays.

The total population varies but a snapshot from the end of 2019 showed around 1,500 in custody.

A number of prisoners deemed safe were released early due to the need to free up space during the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr Armour said: "We have been dealing with the Covid pandemic where every prisoner is in single cell accommodation.

"Our footprint in each of the prisons is greater than it would be so we have to staff that as well."

He told Stormont's Justice Committee the issue of staff fatigue due to overtime had not been raised with him.

A report published by the Justice Minister this week said sickness absence has cost the NIPS more than £3 million annually for the last three years.

A significant number suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, a review ordered by Naomi Long said, yet some support services were relatively under-used.

During the year to March 2020, 988 absences were recorded.

Mr Armour said he was aware of many of the issues raised and the Prison Service was committed to implementing the review's recommendations.

He said significant sums of money were being directed towards the Police Rehabilitation and Retraining Trust (PRRT).

Serving prison officers have access to its services but former staff do not.

A total of 1,400 staff have retired over the past eight years.

Mr Armour said he was committed to increasing recruitment of staff from across the community and a senior colleague pointed to progress in attracting more women.

He added: "We are very keen to reach into the communities and to give a very clear understanding to people right across the community what the role of a prison officer is.

"For far too long, people in society had this view that prison officers simply swung keys and locked doors.

"There is much more to the job and I do see it as part of a caring profession.

"We do have to hold people securely and safely if they are sent to us by the courts but there is a great opportunity with prisons to do so much more with people around rehabilitation and around seeking to reduce their likelihood of reoffending when they leave."