17 more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Seventeen more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health.

Thirteen of them passed away in the last 24-hour reporting period.

It brings the department's official death toll to 1,831, although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 455 new positive cases, out of 2,205 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 3,841 positive cases.

There are currently 713 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland, 69 of them are in intensive care, with 56 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 91%.

There are also 127 confirmed and active outbreaks in care homes.