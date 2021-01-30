Co Down security alert

Police have closed roads near the Co Down village of Seaforde following the discovery of a suspicious object.

The Newcastle Road has been closed in both directions and people are being asked to avoid the area while the device is examined. South Down Sinn Féin MLA Emma Rogan said: “This security alert has caused serious disruption for families and residents, the road has been closed and a nearby house has been evacuated.

“This is disgraceful especially at a time when emergency services are already under pressure during a public health emergency.

“Those responsible have nothing to offer local people apart from disruption and inconvenience.

“I would appeal to anyone with information on this incident to contact the PSNI.”