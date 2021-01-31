19 more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Nineteen more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died, according to the Department of Health.

Sixteen of them passed away in the last 24-hour reporting period.

It brings the department's official death toll to 1,850 although that figure is expected to increase significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

Sunday's figures also show there have been 426 new positive cases, out of 1,839 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 3,811 positive cases.

There are currently 731 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland, 69 of them are in intensive care, with 56 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 90%.

There are still 127 confirmed and active outbreaks in care homes.