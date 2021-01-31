Graffiti attack on Catholic church condemned

A graffiti attack on a Catholic church in Co Londonderry has been widely condemned.

Sectarian daubings were discovered on St Mary's church in Limavady on Sunday morning.

First Minister Arlene Foster described it as a "reprehensible attack on a place of worship".

"No cause is served by such actions and I hope those responsible can be identified and brought to justice," Mrs Foster tweeted.

East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell said there was a similar incident at the church two years ago, describing both attacks as unacceptable.

"Daubing sectarian graffiti on any church property is not just insulting but contributes to creating problems in local communities," he said.

"While there is no apparent localised reason or recent precedent for this incident, I fear it may be linked to wider political tensions that police had alluded to last week.

"Whether that is the case or not all public representatives have a duty to condemn any such behaviour, irrespective of where it occurs and against whom.

"The Government also has a duty to take appropriate steps to help de-escalate rising tensions whether connected to this or not."

The PSNI is investigating the incident as a hate crime, and has urged anyone with information to contact them.