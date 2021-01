A man has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing at a house in the village of Gilford, Co Down.

Police arrested the 24-year-old after they were called to a property in the Castleview area in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A man in his 30’s had sustained a number of stab wounds and is currently in hospital receiving treatment.

The 24-year-old is due to appear at Newry Magistrates' Court on Monday 1st February.