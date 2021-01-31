Police investigate loyalist funeral in north Belfast

Police are investigating potential breaches of the coronavirus regulations after a "significant number of people" gathered for a loyalist funeral in north Belfast. More than a hundred mourners attended the funeral of Hugh Hill on Friday.

Chief Inspector Darren Fox said officers had engaged with representatives of the family beforehand as well as local community representatives.

"Across these engagements, police emphasised the need for adherence to the current health protection regulations and sought assurances from those with influence," he said.

"Regrettably at the funeral on Friday morning, a significant number of people gathered as part of the cortege, in a manner likely to be in breach of the health protection regulations.

"As a result, police have commenced an investigation into the matter, evidence has been gathered, and where individuals are identified as potentially being in breach of the regulations, they will be reported to the Public Prosecution Service."

DUP MLA Mervyn Storey said: "Whether it's a republican funeral or a loyalist funeral the rules are the rules.

"I think it's very sad that there are people who are prepared, not only to put themselves at risk, but they are prepared to put the lives of others at risk. This should not be happening."

A Sinn Féin spokesperson commented: “These are difficult times for those who have lost loved ones during the pandemic but people need to adhere to the public health guidelines.

“This is now a matter of a police investigation.”