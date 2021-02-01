Council staff withdrawn from Larne Port over ‘sinister behaviour’

An upsurge in “sinister and menacing behaviour” has led to council environmental health staff being withdrawn from inspection duties at Larne Port over concerns for their safety.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council said the decision was made following an upsurge in such behaviour in recent weeks.

Graffiti has appeared in the area referencing tensions around the Northern Ireland Protocol and describing port staff as “targets”.

The council had 12 Environmental Health Officers attached to the work at the Port until Monday’s decision, as well as a number of senior council officers.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Peter Johnston said: “The health and well-being of our staff is always this council’s number one priority.

“And that is why the decision has been taken to withdraw them from their work at the Port with immediate effect until we have very real assurances and full confidence that they can go about their duties without fear, threat or concern for their well-being.”

Sinn Féin North Antrim MLA Philip McGuigan described the threats as “very concerning”.

He added: “There can be no place for threats like this from criminal loyalist gangs and they should be lifted immediately.

“Everyone should be able to go about their work free from fear of threat or intimidation.”

DUP North Antrim MP Ian Paisley said he condemned the threats and that such tactics “have no place in a democracy”.

However, he added: “This is the sad reality of those who imposed terms on Northern Ireland without the consent of the delicate community balance which exists here.”

The Protocol was bound to end in tears and here we have society’s structure falling apart. Ian Paisley, DUP MP

Mr Paisley also said: “It’s time for the Government to step up and invoke Article 16, set it aside and let’s get back to proper trade without restrictions.”

SDLP councillor Eugene Reid, who is also chair of Ballymena Chamber of Commerce, condemned the threats and urged political leaders to “take the poison out of dialogue” relating to the NI Protocol.

“After all the distance this society has travelled, we now have a new generation of young people threatened just for doing their jobs. It’s an indictment of how things stand,” he said.

“Over the course of the last number of days, political leaders have fallen far short of the standards we should expect.

“The language used and tone of the discussion relating to the Northern Ireland Protocol has raised tensions and whipped up fear.

“It should be the role of all leaders to extract the poison from public dialogue, and I’m challenging everyone to do that.”

Mr Reid added: “I am also asking that all political leaders clearly and unequivocally condemn those behind these threats and their tactics.

“They should be left in no doubt that they stand alone, with no support.

“This situation cannot be allowed to stand. These workers are doing their jobs, upholding the law and overseeing the operation of our economy.

“The threats need to be lifted and those responsible need to get off the backs of these workers.”