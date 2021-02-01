DUP’s Edwin Poots stepping down as Agriculture Minister

DUP MLA Edwin Poots is temporarily stepping down from his role as Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs for health reasons.

Party leader and First Minister Arlene Foster said: “We give Edwin our best wishes and assure him and his family of our prayers.

“This is a temporary change and we look forward to having Edwin back at work, having made a full recovery.”

Mr Poots recently revealed he is waiting for an operation after being diagnosed with kidney cancer.

He said a tumour on his kidney was discovered by chance when he underwent surgery on a burst appendix before Christmas.

He steps down as of midnight to facilitate his surgery and recuperation.

Mrs Foster has written to the Northern Ireland Assembly Speaker and nominated Gordon Lyons to take up the role.

The current Junior Minister will be replaced in that role by Foyle MLA Gary Middleton.