Eleven more coronavirus-related deaths recorded in NI

Eleven more people who tested positive for coronavirus in Northern Ireland have died in the last 24-hour reporting period, according to the Department of Health.

It brings the official death toll as recorded by the department to 1,861, although that figure is expected to rise significantly when deaths in all community settings have been accounted for.

The latest figures also show there have been 314 new positive cases, out of 1,354 individuals tested.

In the last seven days, there have been 3,688 positive case.

There are currently 735 people with Covid-19 being treated in hospitals across Northern Ireland – 64 of them in intensive care and 56 on ventilators.

Bed occupancy is at 91%.

There are also 119 confirmed and active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes.