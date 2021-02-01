Man in hospital after Cookstown arson attack

A man has had to be taken to hospital after a fire at a flat in Cookstown, which police say was a “reckless” arson attack.

An object was placed at the front door of the property in the Oldtown Street area and set alight, with the subsequent blaze reported to police just before 8am on Monday.

The occupant had to be treated in hospital for smoke inhalation and smoke damage was also caused to the flat.

PSNI Detective Inspector Robinson said: “Enquiries into this reckless attack, which we are treating as arson with intent to endanger life, are continuing, and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area between 7.45am and 8am and who saw any suspicious activity to call us.

“In particular, we are appealing to anyone who saw a male in the area wearing dark-coloured clothing with his face covered and who was acting in a suspicious manner to get in touch with our detectives on 101.”