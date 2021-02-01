Orange Order centenary parade postponed amid pandemic

The Orange Order has postponed its parade to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland.

It had planned to hold the event on 29 May, but has decided not to go ahead with it due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The order says it has agreed to extend its current existing directive that no Orange parades are to take place until 1 June 2021.

It says the decision is "based on concerns for the health of all" and follows a recent meeting with Chief Medical Officer Dr Michael McBride, Health Minister Robin Swann and First Minister Arlene Foster.

Grand Master Edward Stevenson said: “I realise that many will be disappointed with this news, however our ongoing commitment to the health and wellbeing of our members and the wider community unfortunately mean that our plans must be changed at this time.

“To bring crowds onto the street at this time would undermine the work of the Institution’s members, who played an active role in responding to the need for PPE equipment and the many who continue to support communities in various ways.

"This decision to forego parades until 1 June will be reviewed when appropriate, and responsible decisions will be taken as to the likely nature of future parades and events."

The statement added that the Orange Order remains "committed to the delivery of this parade in the future, assuring all it will take place at a time when it can be hosted safely, and in the manner and scale this important anniversary deserves".