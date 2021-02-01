‘Part of mortar’ found at centre of Seaforde alert

Police have confirmed that the device found at the centre of a bomb alert in Seaforde, Co Down over the weekend is suspected to be a component part of a mortar.

The Newcastle Road had to be closed for a time while the security operation was in place in the small village.

On Monday, PSNI District Commander Superintendent Norman Haslett said: “Following forensic examination, we can confirm the device is suspected to be a component part of a mortar - although no explosives were found within the device.

“Whilst, at this stage, it is too early to attribute ownership to any particular grouping, it is my belief that dissident republican terrorists are responsible.”

Superintendent Haslett added: “The matter remains under investigation and I would appeal for anyone with information to contact detectives on 101, or anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”