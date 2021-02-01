Police warning over Covid-19 vaccination scam messages

Police have warned members of the public to be vigilant about a Covid-19 vaccine-related scam.

The PSNI says it involves a phishing text message telling people they're eligible for the vaccine.

The scam message reads 'we have identified that you are eligible to apply for your vaccine' and links to a fake NHS page which asks for bank details.

"We know that fraudsters will stop at nothing to dupe people out of their money and they aim to exploit the pandemic for financial gain," said Chief Superintendent Simon Walls.

"Be sceptical and on your guard.

"If you receive a text or email that asks you to click on a link or for you to provide information, such as your name, credit card or bank details, it's a likely to be a scam.

"Don't hit the link, if you are dealing with someone about a Covid-19 vaccination and they ask you for money, this is a huge red flag, hang up and stop dealing with them.

"It's also important that if you have older members of family, talk with them and tell them legitimate providers of this vaccine will never seek their banking information.

"This is a really important conversation to have."

According to the latest figures from the Health Department, a total of 220,201 coronavirus vaccines have been administered in Northern Ireland.

The department says 196,131 were first doses and 24,070 were second doses.

The Covid-19 vaccination is only available through the health service to eligible groups and it is a free vaccination.