SDLP leader urges parties to 'work together' over NI protocol

Colum Eastwood has urged the parties to "show leadership and dial down the rhetoric" over the Northern Ireland protocol.

It comes after the DUP said the EU let its “mask slip” when it moved to over-ride part of the Brexit agreement on Northern Ireland to control shipments of coronavirus jabs.

After invoking Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol on Friday evening, the bloc later reversed the decision following an outraged reaction in London, Dublin and Belfast.

The SDLP leader made a direct appeal to all political leaders to "work together to make the protocol work".

Mr Eastwood MP said: “It is important in the coming days that unionist politicians show leadership and that all of us work together to make sure the Northern Ireland protocol operates effectively.

"The events of Friday show the grave sensitivity around these issues and it is now vital that political leaders in Ireland, Britain and the EU focus on the way forward."