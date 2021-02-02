Education minister outlines grades awarding process

The education minister has outlined how GCSE, AS and A-level students in Northern Ireland will be awarded their grades for summer 2021.

Peter Weir says the qualifications will be graded by teachers using "the full breadth of evidence available".

In a statement to the Assembly on Tuesday, the minister said schools and colleges will have the option to use assessment resources.

Mr Weir emphasised that these assessments are not exams and will not be treated as exams.

Local exams board CCEA will carry out an external quality assurance process looking at the grades submitted by all schools and colleges throughout June.

Mr Weir said CCEA will review samples of candidates' work to make sure the grades submitted accurately reflect the outcomes provided.

Results day will remain as previously announced, AS and A-levels on 24 August and GCSEs on 27 August.

Peter Weir also announced he will put in place indemnity arrangements to protect schools from potential legal challenges.

It comes after the minister confirmed that the exams would be cancelled again this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.