Graffiti attacks on Alliance Party offices 'unacceptable'

Alliance Leader Naomi Long has described vandalism at the party's offices as "absolutely unacceptable".

It comes after graffiti was painted on the constituency offices of North Down MP Stephen Farry and Strangford MLA Kellie Armstrong.

Naomi Long tweeted: "Our elected reps and staff have the right to do their jobs and serve the public without harassment or intimidation."

Mr Farry said it is "time for people to dial down the rhetoric".

He added: "Alliance did not advocate for any of the situation that Northern Ireland is in. We are trying to get things sorted as far as possible for everyone."

Kellie Armstrong said the graffiti "will not stop me from representing my constituents".