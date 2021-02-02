Police launch murder investigation following north Belfast shooting

A murder investigation has been launched following the shooting of a man in north Belfast.

Emergency crews were called to the scene in the Cliftonville Road area at around 8.15pm on Tuesday.

Part of the road was closed and diversions put in place.

Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery said: "We received a report around 8.15pm, that a man had been shot in the Cliftonville Road area of the city.

"Officers attended, along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly, a man has been pronounced dead."

Police have urged anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service says it dispatched one rapid response paramedic, two emergency crews and an ambulance officer to the incident.

It said that following initial assessment, all ambulance resources cleared the scene and no patients were taken from the scene.

Sinn Féin's Caral Ni Chuilin said the local community was "deeply shocked" by the incident.

"I am appealing to any witnesses to this shooting to come forward to police and assist their investigation," the MLA added.

SDLP Councillor Paul McCusker has condemned the shooting, which he described as "brutal".

He added: "Those responsible for this shooting have absolutely nothing to offer our community and local residents should be allowed to live their lives without the threat of violence.

"The community does not support these actions. There is no place for violence on our streets.

"An attack of this nature is senseless and horrific at any time, but particularly in the context of a global pandemic that has left our health and emergency services under huge pressure."

A police statement said: "We would urge anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have any information which may assist us with our inquiries to contact 101 or alternatively information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”